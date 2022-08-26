Hibs assistant boss Jamie McAllister reveals 'hardest part' of Kyle Magennis injury return

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been sidelined for 11 months, having suffered a fresh injury when he was close to a return in January, and underwent surgery in April.

Magennis had hoped to be back for the start of pre-season but is still working his way back to full fitness, with manager Lee Johnson hopeful his comeback can have the same effect as a new signing.

He was able to take part on Thursday with some aspects of group training but McAllister insisted the club has to be careful not to overload the midfielder.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been tough for him, he has worked so hard. He and [Kevin Nisbet] have been doing double, even triple sessions at times, so for him to join in on Thursday with a little passing drill was brilliant,” he commented.

“But he’s still a bit away and we need to be careful with him, we don’t want to rush him back.”

McAllister is keen to have a fully fit squad to beef up competition for places but stressed the need to let Magennis work his way back in good time.

“When you see him on the grass, he is all action and you think he’s ready, but we have got to be gentle with him and bring him back slowly so he doesn’t break down again,” the Easter Road No.2 explained.

Hibs are taking care not to rush Kyle Magennis back from injury

“Competition for places is healthy for any squad and it would be great to get everyone back fit and give the manager some decisions to make."

McAllister has also urged Hibs to stop leaving it so late in matches, having seen them score three injury-time goals in four games.

"It would be nice to be one or two up and be comfortable in a game, but it shows the spirit and the character of the group. We keep going until the last minute, which is real strength, but ultimately we want to start games better as well,” he continued.