The Edinburgh side managed to prize him away from Glasgow in early March as he joined up with Dean Gibson. Hall joined Thistle in 2021 and helped guide the club into the top half of the SWPL before leaving. This Wednesday, Hibs are set to host his former employers for the first time since moving to Leith in what should be an entertaining game.

“I still have a good relationship with Brian [Graham],” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We have talked a couple of times since I have left, it’ll be interesting being the other side of the dugout this time. Brian [Graham] will be his usual self. I have no worries or stress about facing them. I am looking forward to facing them and making it a really competitive game which I know they will try their best to be. I am really confident for what our group can do.”

Wednesday’s night game is Hibs first for two and a half weeks due to the international break and the Edinburgh Derby getting rearranged for the coming weekend. However, Hall does not see this as an issue as his players received a well-earned rest.

Stewart Hall's appointment ended a 2-month search for the role. Credit: Hibernian FC – Michael Hulf

“Right now, just due to the injuries we picked up, it’s come at nice time,” Hall explained. “As the group as a whole, there has been a couple of players who have been playing through minor injuries. There’s been some who have picked up minor injuries and have been ruled out for a couple of weeks. The break came at the right time for the girls to rest, recover, recuperate and get back fitness-wise so we have a stronger and healthier squad.