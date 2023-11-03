Hibs at full strength for Hampden showdown - predicted starting XI for Cup semi

After enforced changes, time for real Hibs to stand up

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery insists he had no option but to rest some key players for the disappointing midweek home draw against Ross County.

But he’s hoping the gamble pays off in the long run, as the Easter Road side return to full strength for tomorrow’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden.

Hibs blew a 2-0 lead for the second time on Montgomery’s watch as County battled back to claim a point in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

The head coach said: “I had to make a couple of changes for that game, having consulted the sports science department over players carrying niggles.

“A few boys had a rest on Tuesday night – and hopefully that pays dividends.

“Nobody goes into a semi-final thinking about anything other than wanting to win. We’ve earned the right to be in the semi-final – now we’ve got to earn the right to be in the final.

“We’ve been in a winning position a couple of times and let that slip. We’ve let a two-goal lead slip twice now. That’s something we have to fix – something I have to fix.”

Montgomery has also lent his support, meanwhile, to Allan Delferriere after the midfielder was racially abused on social media after Tuesday’s game.

“We’ve spoken to Allan and he knows he’s got our full support,” said Monty. “We condemn any actions like that. He’s a resilient boy and he knows we are there to support him.”

How Hibs are likely to line up against Aberdeen:

1 . GK David Marshall Returns in place of Jojo Wollacott. Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller The only real option in his position. Photo Sales

3 . CB Will Fish Looking to bounce back from midweek collapse. Photo: Cameron Allan Photo Sales