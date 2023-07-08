News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh

Hibs attacker faces uncertain future after training camp omission

Hibs winger Jair Tavares is facing an uncertain future after failing to make Lee Johnson’s group for the first-team squad’s summer training camp in Spain.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Jair Tavares is facing an uncertain future at Easter Road. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS GroupJair Tavares is facing an uncertain future at Easter Road. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Jair Tavares is facing an uncertain future at Easter Road. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

The Portuguese attacker notched a goal and an assist as well as missing a penalty on Tuesday night as the Easter Road side’s development side drew 2-2 with East of Scotland outfit Dunbar United at New Countess Park, and he is set to be involved again when Guillaume Beuzelin, Gareth Evans, and Darren McGregor take the young team down to Shielfield Park to face Lowland League side Berwick Rangers on Saturday in another friendly encounter.

Tavares failed to make the matchday squad for any of Hibs’ post-split fixtures towards the tail end of last season, and his last outing for the first team was as a late substitute during the 2-1 defeat by Dundee United in April and in total, he got just 11 minutes of gametime across two appearances from the subs’ bench after the turn of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year Johnson urged the former Portugal under-19 cap to be more switched-on in a tactical sense, and revealed that his physical maturation was ‘a bit behind’ where it ideally should be. The two long-term injuries suffered by winger Aiden McGeady also had an impact on Jair’s progress as he was unable to learn his craft from the experienced wideman.

“His signing was marketed as him coming from Benfica and getting the number ten shirt but actually he needs a lot of time,” Johnson told the Evening News. “This is a player who should have had ten or 15 minutes off the bench after McGeady, so maybe we should be better at articulating the story to the fanbase for each player. We hoped he would be able to learn from McGeady. That was part of the plan.”

Most Popular

It remains to be seen what happens with the player this season. He is unlikely to be satisfied with playing for the development team and potentially getting the odd few minutes here and there as a substitute for the first team, and the Evening News understands Hibs would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave either permanently or on loan.

Related topics:Lee JohnsonSpainAiden McGeadyPortuguese