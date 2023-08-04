Hibs attacker heads out on loan to fellow Scottish Premiership side with option to buy

The 22-year-old signed from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer of 2021. His arrival followed an impressive season in the Scottish Championship when he netted nine goals in 30 appearances as a youngster, but he has so far failed to make much of an impact at Easter Road, struggling to break into the starting XI under a series of managers. In total for Hibs he’s played seven times and scored once.

He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Kilmarnock as he helped Derek McInnes’ men win the second-tier title, before rejoining Inverness on loan for the duration of last season, including scoring off the bench in the 2023 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic.

The Glasgow-born wide man will seek to make a similar impact in West Lothian as former Hibs team-mate Stephen Bradley, who impressed for David Martindale’s men after joining on a permanent deal in the last January transfer window.