Hibs attacker heads out on loan to fellow Scottish Premiership side with option to buy
The 22-year-old signed from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer of 2021. His arrival followed an impressive season in the Scottish Championship when he netted nine goals in 30 appearances as a youngster, but he has so far failed to make much of an impact at Easter Road, struggling to break into the starting XI under a series of managers. In total for Hibs he’s played seven times and scored once.
He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Kilmarnock as he helped Derek McInnes’ men win the second-tier title, before rejoining Inverness on loan for the duration of last season, including scoring off the bench in the 2023 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic.
The Glasgow-born wide man will seek to make a similar impact in West Lothian as former Hibs team-mate Stephen Bradley, who impressed for David Martindale’s men after joining on a permanent deal in the last January transfer window.
MacKay is the seventh Hibs player to go out on loan so far this summer. Murray Aitken and Josh O’Connor joined Airdrieonians on season-long loans before both Murray Johnson and Kyle McClelland were handed over to the care of ex-Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley at Queen of the South. More recently, Dylan Tait went to Hamilton Accies while Nohan Kenneh went on loan for the second time since arriving last summer, joining Shrewsbury Town.