Esen who is the Head Coach of the Under 14s Yellows team oversaw her side lift the Frankie Brown League on the weekend, kicking off the celebrations for the impressive young Hibbees. Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News, Esen states that she wants the team to build-up themselves as well as their footballing ability when progressing through the academy.

“I think it is important to build memories within the teams themselves, build-up memories of enjoying football,” she explained. “It is not all about the winning. It should also be about building the players holistically. Developing their communication and relationship skills are important in the technical side of the game. It is something we push within our team. Realistically not all girls are going to make it to the top of the game, so hopefully they can get something out of it away from the football side of it.”

The weekend was successful for multiple teams in Hibs’ youth system with the Under 14s Greens also winning their own league. Esen hopes that one day many of the players can progress through the youth system and in the first team while also heaping praise on her team winning their first piece of silverware.

The Under 14 Yellow's won their first piece of silverware on the weekend. Photo: PSD Photography

“We have quite a few teams in the pathway, from the Under 10s all the way to the 18s,” she stated. “We have a mixture of regional teams and national performance and that starts from the Under 14s age group. When players are ready to progress, they can move up a pathway with the aim eventually being if they can progress from Under-18s level to the first team they can.