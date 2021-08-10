Hibs B exit SPFL Trust Trophy despite valiant effort against Elgin City

Hibs B in action against Elgin City at Christie Gillies Park

It was a young Hibs side with the starting line-up composed almost entirely of Under-18 while the Moray outfit fielded more or less their first team.

Both sides took a while to settle into the game with Robbie Hamilton heading an Elgin corner clear on 20 minutes before Connor Young was flagged offside from a good position.

Gregor Fordyce hacked an effort off the line as the League Two side sought the opener and on the half-hour mark Kane Hester headed straight at Murray Johnson from close range.

It was Hester who eventually opened the scoring, converting from close range after Conor O’Keefe had drawn Johnson from his goal-line and fed the ball into the six-yard area.

Josh McCulloch and Fordyce both had efforts from distance in the moments following the goal while Hamilton shot narrowly wide from a tight angle.

Two minutes before the break Josh O’Connor saw his well-struck volley tipped over by Tom McHale, with the Englishman then denying Murray Aiken and McCulloch,

The visitors increased their lead four minutes after half-time, Hester grabbing his second of the evening as he chipped the ball over the onrushing Johnson.

Aiken went close for Hibs on the hour mark while Johnson had to be alert to deny O’Keefe from distance. Former Hibs youngster Josh Peters then found the side-netting as Elgin sought a killer third while a Young free-kick after a foul on O’Connor wasn’t far away from McHale’s right-hand post.

Hibs were awarded a penalty with 25 minutes remaining but although Young sent the ‘keeper the wrong way his rolled effort struck the outside of the post.

Aiken gave Hibs hope when he bundled home after a stramash in the box but it was too little, too late with Elgin advancing to face Dunfermline in the next round.

In Glasgow, League One side Queen’s Park needed penalties to eliminate Bonnyrigg Rose. Dean Hoskins put the Lowland League side in front with Grant Gillespie equalising with a spot-kick 15 minutes from time but Kerr Young and Scott Gray missed their efforts in the deciding penalty shoot-out with the Spiders advancing 5-4.

