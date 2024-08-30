Hibs ban schoolboy fan charged with racial abuse of top star
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with racially abusing Elie Youan on social media. And the youngster has been banned by Hibs – who have thanked supporters for rallying around their player
Hibs fans flooded social media with shows of support for the French winger after it was revealed that he’d been targeted on Instagram. The club revealed today that, following an investigation by Police Scotland, a charge had been issued.
In a statement released this afternoon, they said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been identified and charged by Police Scotland in connection to the racist abuse Elie Youan received on social media. Alongside being charge by the Police, that individual has also been banned from attending all football matches in relation to Hibernian FC.
“The club would like to thank supporters for their backing of Elie during this difficult time. Racism and any kind of discrimination have no place at Hibernian FC, in football, or society as a whole, and the Club will continue to take the strongest possible action against individuals that make these abhorrent comments. There is no room for racism.”
Hibs boss David Gray, meanwhile, says he’s confident that Youan will keep giving his all for the team if he doesn’t secure a move before tonight’s transfer deadline. The attacker has been the subject of interest from clubs in France and Italy.
Asked what he’d expect from Youan if he’s still a Hibs player after the deadline, Gray said: “If Ellie’s still here on Saturday morning, I would expect him to fully understand that he's still a Hibs player and it's in his best interest to be the best he can be. You see that every day in training. “He loves his football, he loves training and he's probably one of the best athletes I’ve worked with. I think he's got everything when it comes to that point of view.
“One thing he always wants to do is be the best he can be. Even when he was injured, he was doing extra in the gym, he does extra in the training pitch every day. He's great to work with from that point of view.”