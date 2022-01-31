Tom Carter, left, and João Baldé have joined Hibs with a view to strengthening the club's development team

Lisbon-born Baldé can play anywhere in midfield and has been catching the eye for Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League this season.

He began his career in his homeland with Atlético Cacém and RD Algueirão before joining Spartans in 2015. From there he moved to the Gers and was farmed out on loan to Berwick Rangers in September 2019 before a permanent transfer to Livingston in the summer of 2020. The 20-year-old then spent time on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose before joining Strollers last summer.

Baldé was on Hibs’ radar before his move to Rangers and will see out the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Christie Gillies Park after signing an 18-month deal with Hibs.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy Director Steve Kean said: “João has played in the academy systems in Scotland before, so he has that experience already. He is really coachable and impressed us straight away when he came into training. Anything we have done tactically he picks up very quickly. Technically, he doesn’t look out of place and has adapted really well.

“He has the potential to play at a high level. He can play across any position in midfield – whether that is 8, a 10, or a 6. He will add a different dimension to the side which we don’t have at the moment.”

Goalkeeper Carter has agreed a six-month deal after leaving English Northern Premier League side, Soham Town Rangers. The 18-year-old started his career with West Brom before joining MK Dons prior to his spell at Julius Martin Lane.

Kean added: “Tom will add depth to our goalkeeping department in the Academy. He came up on trial with us and fitted in straight away with the goalkeeping staff.

“We feel the move will benefit Tom first and foremost, but also help our current Development Squad keeper, Murray Johnson. Having another goalkeeper in the building will be good for Murray’s development and help the club too.”

Hibs have the option to extend both players’ deals by a further year, while the Evening News understands two more development squad signings could be announced in the near future.

Message from the editor