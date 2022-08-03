Hibs believe they can beat Hearts says Lee Johnson as he makes 'bridging the gap' vow

Easter Road is the venue for the first Scottish Premiership meeting of the 2022/23 campaign and while the teams played out a goalless draw at the same venue in February, Robbie Neilson’s side recorded a league victory at Tynecastle and semi-final success at Hampden.
Johnson, who played in the powderkeg fixture as a player in maroon, is only too aware of how big a game it is for those of a green and white persuasion.
"It should be a big atmosphere, big day, and it was nice to get a win on the first day but we want to make sure we perform really, really well in this too,” he told Sky Sports.
Most Popular
-
1
Jacob Davenport trains with Hearts as Lee Seung-woo contract issue arises
-
2
Hearts send warning to fans over travel bookings ahead of Europa League play-off
-
3
Hibs learn Rocky Bushiri disciplinary outcome ahead of Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts
-
4
Martin Boyle to Hibs: Lee Johnson gives update on possible return of fans' favourite
-
5
Change of venue, departing goalscorers, ex-Hibs boss: All you need to know about Hearts' potential Europa League opponents FC Zurich and Linfield
"I'm well-versed in the pressure of big games and you've got to create the environment, the vibe of belief, and positivity, and then from that place, players can bring out their best.
"If we get good support from the terraces which I think we will – we certainly have had so far – then I think we can really take the game to them."
There are several new faces in the Hibs squad including some who will be making their derby debut but Johnson is confident his players can step up on the day, as he challenged his team to bring their best.
"We were too far off Hearts last season statistically and in terms of all the data we look at, and we need to bridge the gap, so it's a big test for our squad,” he continued.
"I believe we're in a good place and I think we've got threats. It’s two contrasting styles in terms of playing philosophy but I think it will lend itself well to a really good game.
"We do believe we can win, there's no doubt in that. We work hard to perform, to be fit, to be organised, to be cohesive, and when you step over the white line as a player, that's when you have to produce.
"The best players can bring their best when it matters most, and it's going to matter most on Sunday."