Hibs' best 11 now the transfer window has closed

Now that the SWPL transfer window has slammed shut, here is what we think Hibs’ starting XI should look like.
By Jack Dawson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

Another busy transfer window has seen Hibs build almost a completely different team over the summer. Closing the gap on the top three and overtaking Hearts in the table will no doubt be the aim with another cup run expected. Now that many of the new faces have had time to adapt to their new surroundings, we feel we can make an accurate prediction on what their best starting line-up looks like.

Shannon McGregor celebrates making it 4-0 v Aberdeen. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

After the worst possible start to her Hibs career, Fraine has bounced back perfectly from her red card against Glasgow City. The goalkeeper has kept the backline disciplined with her experience and has been rewarded with three clean sheets in a row. Credit: David Mollison

Similarly, Doran-Barr has performances have grown over the weeks with the 23-year-old really coming into her own. Lucy Parry’s departure left big shoes to fill over the summer but if the full-back continues her trajectory, there is no reason why she can’t fill that hole. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

The centre-back has had an outstanding start to the season. The 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle allowed Hibs fans to really see the best of the defender and the potential she has. Credit: David Mollison

