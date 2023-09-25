Now that the SWPL transfer window has slammed shut, here is what we think Hibs’ starting XI should look like.
Another busy transfer window has seen Hibs build almost a completely different team over the summer. Closing the gap on the top three and overtaking Hearts in the table will no doubt be the aim with another cup run expected. Now that many of the new faces have had time to adapt to their new surroundings, we feel we can make an accurate prediction on what their best starting line-up looks like.
1. GOAL 4-0 Shannon McGregor of Hibs celebrates scoring a goal with her team mates during the ScottishPower Women's Premier League 1 match between Hibs Women and Aberdeen Women at Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh , Scotland on 13 September 2023. Picture Malcolm Mackenzie / ScottishPower Women’s Premier League All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
Shannon McGregor celebrates making it 4-0 v Aberdeen. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie) Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
2. GK - Katie Fraine
After the worst possible start to her Hibs career, Fraine has bounced back perfectly from her red card against Glasgow City. The goalkeeper has kept the backline disciplined with her experience and has been rewarded with three clean sheets in a row. Credit: David Mollison Photo: David Mollison
3. RB - Lauren Doran-Barr
Similarly, Doran-Barr has performances have grown over the weeks with the 23-year-old really coming into her own. Lucy Parry’s departure left big shoes to fill over the summer but if the full-back continues her trajectory, there is no reason why she can’t fill that hole. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie) Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
4. CB - Leah Eddie
The centre-back has had an outstanding start to the season. The 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle allowed Hibs fans to really see the best of the defender and the potential she has. Credit: David Mollison Photo: David Mollison