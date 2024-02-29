News you can trust since 1873
Hibs best starting XI of the the season so far according to WhoScored ratings

Let's take a look at Hibs' team of the season so far, including Will Fish and Martin Boyle.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 29th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has not been a particularly fruitful one for fans of Hibs. The Hibees are currently 7th in the league table, 21 points behind bitter rivals Hearts - but that doesn't mean they haven't had some standout performers in the current campaign.

In this piece, using WhoScored's rating system, we'll be taking a look at Hibs' best XI over the course of the ongoing season. The team contains some of Hibs' biggest stars, including Martin Boyle, Will Fish and Elie Youan - who do you believe should have made the final cut of this illustrious XI?

Rating: 7.0

1. GK: David Marshall

Rating: 7.0 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Rating: 6.9

2. RB: Lewis Miller

Rating: 6.9

