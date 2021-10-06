Hibs' bid to overturn Ryan Porteous' Rangers red card is rejected and suspension to be served

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous will miss two games after being ordered off at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The club submitted grounds of wrongful dismissal for the red card, shown to the defender by Nick Walsh after a challenge on Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo in the first half of the 2-1 defeat.

However Hibs have now revealed the Scottish Football Association has thrown out their bid to avoid a suspension, and Porteous will now sit out games later this month.

A statement said: “After receiving our appeal, the SFA have deemed his sending off was not a case of wrongful dismissal, which means that Porteous will serve a two-match ban.

“He will miss our first two games after the international break when we face Dundee United at home (Saturday 16 October) and Aberdeen away (Saturday 23 October).”

The challenge, made while Hibs led the Scottish champions 1-0 through Kevin Nisbet’s early goal, provoked much debate and was branded a ‘leg-breaker’ by Steven Gerrard.

Jack Ross questioned the decision but admitted Porteous gave referee Walsh a decision to make. He said after the match: “As it happened, I didn't even think it was a foul but that was from my view.

“I then watched it and the first couple of angles I had the same opinion. From the angle behind the goal it doesn't look great but what I don't quite understand is that the match official’s view must be the same – he’s not watching it from behind the goals.

“But I think Ryan gives him a decision to make. I don't necessarily agree with the decision but I can understand why it's given.”

Hibs then made their case to the authorities and chief executive Ben Kinsell believed the club had strong grounds for appeal.

He said: “After reviewing footage of the incident, we have decided to appeal the decision.

“We believe we have enough evidence to show his challenge was not worthy of a sending off.

“We will await an answer from the SFA and stand united with Ryan, who has our absolute support.”

However the SFA have now turned down the appeal and Porteous will be unavailable for selection until the end of October.