Hibs 'big kid' an example and inspiration to others

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has hailed the enthusiasm and professionalism of “big kid” Martin Boyle. And he says the triple centurion, in line to make appearance 301 for the club at Livingston this afternoon, is a great example to everyone at Easter Road.

Monty said: “I said the other day that because he’s been at the club for 10 years, this is definitely his home. He’s a Hibs boy. He’s a top player, too. Look at his stats, he’s up there with some of the best attacking players in the league. His big weapon is his speed and he’s very difficult to play against.

“He’s great to have around the place, so funny, always up for a laugh. He’s like a big kid. But when he gets on that pitch, he wears the Hibs shirt with pride. He puts 100 per cent effort in every time, a great example, and he’s a winner.

“He has come back from a long-term injury, which took real character. You wouldn’t know that he’d been out so long when you watch him, because he chases everything, he’s non-stop. Sometimes you have to slow him down a bit.

“To get to 300 games for one club is some achievement. We hope there are many more to come.”

Hibs take on a Livi team propping up the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, with the visitors looking to bounce back from Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to Celtic in Glasgow. A win today would restore some of the momentum lost by seeing their three-game winning run halted at Celtic Park.

Montgomery is pleased to have Dylan Vente available after missing the midweek challenge with a minor injury, the head coach saying: “Dylan has been really consistent over my time at the club. We managed to rest him on Wednesday, he took a bit of a knock - but he’s fully fresh and raring to go.”

Rocky Bushiri is also fit to compete for a starting place with club captain Paul Hanlon, who replaced the Democratic Republic of Congo international with just over half an hour remaining in midweek, Montgomery saying: “Rocky is good, he’s a big lad, it’s been quite a few games in a short space of time for everybody. He has done a lot of travelling as well but he’s fine.