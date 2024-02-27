'It's what Ron would have wanted' - Kit Gordon on Foley's Hibs buy-in

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell with Ian and Kit Gordon during the inaugural 24-Hour Football Charity match in honour of the late Ron Gordon, at the Hibernian Training Centre. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Kit Gordon believes late husband Ron would have approved of the deal that allows billionaire investor Bill Foley to take a minority stake in Hibs. And the former chairman’s widow insists that the family’s commitment to retaining control of the club is unwavering – which is why they knocked back offers to sell a majority interest in the Easter Road outfit.

Just over a year on from Ron’s passing, Hibs shareholders voted tonight to approve Bournemouth owner Foley’s £6 million buy-in, which will see him take a 25 per cent stake in the club. Hibs expect to benefit from being part of Foley’s multi-club network, which also includes a holding in French side FC Lorient and the licence for a new A-League club in Auckland.

Mrs Gordon said she was sure that she and son Ian, who will still call the shots despite their shareholding dropping to just over 60 per cent, were working in accordance with Ron’s long-term vision for Hibs, explaining: “I think that’s why this deal is the right fit for us in so many ways. We haven’t lost control, from the beginning.

“Shortly after Ron passed away people came knocking. And this was something that Ron would have gone after.

“So we follow his lead all along the way, even though he’s not here, we know what he believed in. We know what he wanted for Hibs, and this is going to be a very strong and positive partnership.

“Control was always very important to Ron; we haven’t lost that. We still have control.”

Asked about the family’s ongoing commitment, Kit said: “I think the commitment has no end. This is something Ron was so passionate about, and we are here to continue his legacy. Something that meant the world to him, something he dreamed of doing – and he couldn’t have landed at a better place, with fans who have been unbelievably supportive from the beginning.

“And after losing Ron, too, they’ve been unwavering in their support for us. We’re here to stay. We are totally committed.”

As first revealed here back in October, Foley has plans to establish Hibs as the undisputed third force in Scottish football. The aim is to use the player network – plus an immediate influx of funds – to pursue European football on a yearly basis.

Chief executive Ben Kensell, speaking after tonight’s Annual General Meeting that saw the Foley deal given the green light by shareholders, said: “I think it’s game changing for Hibs and groundbreaking for Scottish football. It obviously gives us equity and cash to use. And I think it allows us to have a strategy that we believe can give us an edge in Scottish football.

“Bill Foley has a multi-club network and we’re a small part of that. There are player network opportunities he sees great value in.

“The relationship we have specifically with Bournemouth, and the opportunity for the movement of players, allows him to get quite excited. WE believe that gives us an edge. He believes that gives us an edge.