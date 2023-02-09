David Davies and Jemma Goba, who joined the board in December 2020, have both stepped down due to life and work commitments outside of football and Edinburgh. Their departures leave six non-executive directors on the board – Stephen Dunn, Kathrin Hamilton, Gillian Hutchison, Bruce Langham, Malcolm McPherson and Archie Paton – alongside alongside chairman Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell.

Davies, who previously held roles at QPR and Edinburgh Rugby, was made important contributions in hospitality, special events and maximising activities in and around Easter Road. Goba, who specialised in media production, contributed to communications and production projects, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon said: “I would like to thank David and Jemma for the contribution they made to the club as non-executive directors. They were valued and respected members of the board, and provided significant insight and advice on various initiatives around the club. We are grateful for their contributions and efforts.”