Hibs boardroom change as long-serving director steps down and familiar face returns

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium

Management Consultant Houston had been serving as a board member since December 2011 and resigned his post as a non-executive director on July 5, 2022.

A lifelong Hibee, he previously fulfilled roles as chair of the board of NHS Lothian, and chair of the board of trustees of the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, stepping down from both in 2020.

Last year, at the age of 72, he ran 11.36km to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final, emulating the average distance covered by midfielder Joe Newell per game, in order to raise money for the NHS.

As Houston departs, another director has joined.

Stephen Dunn previously served as a director between June 1998 and May 2006, before returning in June 2015 and serving as a member of the board until May 2021.

Dunn, who also spent five years on the board of the Hibernian Supporters Limited organisation between January 2015 and March 2020, has reprised his role on the Easter Road board, and is also a trustee of the Hibernian Historical Trust.

He is also a lifelong supporter of the Capital club. His previous roles include Human Resources and Communications Director with the Miller Group, and Corporate Services Director at ScottishPower.

Dunn also spent time on the board of the Royal Lyceum Theatre between 2013 and 2021.