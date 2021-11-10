Hibs boost as Christian Doidge returns to training ahead of cup semi-final against Rangers

Hibs striker Christian Doidge has returned to training

The Welsh forward hasn't kicked a ball for Hibs since injuring his Achilles tendon in the lead-up to the second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against HNK Rijeka in August, but remains hopeful of playing a part in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday November 21.

Doidge has been a big miss for the Capital club, scoring two goals in his first two Scottish Premiership appearances of the campaign on top of 19 goals in his first term and 13 during the 2020/21 season.

Earlier this season Easter Road boss Jack Ross voiced concerns that the 29-year-old would be sidelined until at least December but by late September the prognosis was far more positive, with Doidge pencilled in for a return to training at the start of this international break.

The former Forest Green Rovers favourite was involved at the Ormiston complex on Tuesday as the first-team squad returned to training after the Covid-19 outbreak which swept through the club’s senior team and development squad, forcing the postponement of two league fixtures and the closure of the training centre for the best part of a week.

Sean Mackie, who has also been sidelined for a significant period of time and last featured for the club nearly 12 months ago, was also back in training. The 23-year-old endured a lengthy spell out with a fractured foot but was struck down by a niggling thigh injury not long after making his comeback, but the left-back has also resumed training.

