Hibs boss BINNED by board after dismal Dons defeat
Nick Montgomery has been SACKED by Hibs after just eight months in charge. And club great David Gray will step into the caretaker role - again - for tomorrow night’s farewell to fellow legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.
The club issued a statement this morning declaring: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Nick Montgomery has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. In addition, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda have also left the Club with immediate effect. David Gray will take charge of the First Team for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. No further comment will be made at this time.”
Commenting on behalf of the majority shareholders, the Gordon Family insisted: “As a Board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for.
“We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”
Montgomery was put under pressure by the board after failing to make the top six in the Scottish Premiership, with directors releasing a collective statement warning that “results need to improve.” Despite beating St Johnstone in their first post-split fixture, an ugly loss to Ross County in Dingwall was compounded by Sunday’s humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Aberdeen - the final straw for the club.
Monty, who replaced Lee Johnson in September, becomes the fourth gaffer sacked in just two-and-a-half years by Hibs, who will rely on former skipper Gray to lead the team out for tomorrow night’s game against Motherwell at Easter Road - a final outing for both Hanlon and Stevenson - and Sunday’s trip to already-relegated Livingston.
More follows today as we dissect the Monty era - and what went wrong ...