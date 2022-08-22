Hibs boss Dean Gibson questions his team's defensive decision-making

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His team side had responded well to their opening day mauling away to Celtic, but Paul Brownlie’s side ran out 3-2 winners in Edinburgh.

Motherwell took the lead early on when Hibs didn’t heed a warning from a corner that saw Benni Haaland tip a header over the bar, but from the next corner, Jo Addie powered a header home.

Hibs equalised just a few minutes later when Nor Mustafa got to the byline and fired a ball across goal that was tapped in at the back post by Lucy Parry, and the sides went in level at the interval.

Hibs boss Dean Gibson was disappointed with his team's defending

It turned disastrous for Hibs shortly after the restart though, when the impressive Kaela McDonald-Nguah breezed past Joelle Murray and played a ball across the six yard box that Haaland could only tip out to Lori Gardner who tapped it in.

And with 20 minutes to go, it was 3 for the visitors when sub London Polland was clumsily fouled in the box, and Amy Anderson stepped up to coolly convert at the other end. Hibs attempted to rally, but Krystyna Freda was denied by Emily Mutch, the former Hibee keeping her old side at bay. Parry was then tripped in the area with 7 minutes to go, with Freda side-footing the penalty home but it proved to just be consolation for the Hibees.

Hibs manager Gibson was critical of his own side’s decision making, with the defensive lapses costing them a match that they generally seemed to control.

“I think decision making cost us, I thought we controlled the game and played well but we can’t give the opposition three goals,” he said.

Lucy Parry has joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Picture: Hibernian Women

“I think anyone watching the game would be surprised to see that we were losing. The goals we lost were really poor, the penalty decision was horrific, I don’t know why you would jump on the back of someone like that. The second goal comes off the goalie and it’ll land to someone, these things can happen.

“If we played that game ten times, we’d probably win the game nine times. We’d have openings where we took too many touches in the box and not get the shot away, while Motherwell didn’t have that many efforts but they’ve scored three. You’ve got to take a touch and hit, or go first time, and it’s a frustrating performance.

“I think we have to take belief with how we played and sort the mistakes defensively. Motherwell never played through us and we controlled the game, with the ball we were fine but we just need to sort out what we’re doing without it.”

Spartans lost 4-0 away to Celtic in the early kick-off, moved to allow supporters the chance to attend both Celtic home games today. The visitors started the match well and defended strongly throughout, creating a few good chances including one for Hannah Jordan who fired a tame shot at goal when through one-on-one, but ultimately the Celts were too strong and went top of the table with their win.