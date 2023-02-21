Hibs boss Dean Gibson reveals Rachael Boyle fears and admits “injury crisis” ahead of Edinburgh derby v Hearts at Tynecastle
Hibs manager Dean Gibson admits he has an injury crisis on his hands going into the Edinburgh derby on Sunday, and revealed that Scotland international Rachael Boyle could be out for a year.
Boyle made her first start for Hibs against East Fife in the Scottish Cup since giving birth to her second child. However, just six minutes into the game she went down in pain in an off-the-ball incident and has a serious knee injury. The 31-year-old is awaiting results from her MRI scan, but Gibson expects the Scotland international to be out for nine to 12 months.
The injury added to an already long list for the club, with midfielder Shannon McGregor expected to be out for the season as well. Poppy Lawson is out with a hamstring issue, while Crystal Thomas and goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett have also endured injury-hit campaigns so far.
“Yes, we are [in an injury crisis]”, Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That is the thing going into the game that hasn’t been ideal. Not just [McGregor and Boyle], we have a couple of players who won’t be long-term injuries but might miss this weekend. It’s not ideal, we are in a little bit of an injury crisis at the moment.
“Shannon McGregor will be back in the summer, and Rachael Boyle I would say maybe this time next year. You are looking at maybe nine to 12 months with that injury. We haven’t got the proper diagnosis, but it’s pretty obvious what it's going to be. We have got a couple of other players with niggles at the moment. We are not 100% at this stage, but I am still confident with the players we can put out on the pitch that we can get a result.”
Hibs will travel to Tynecastle this Sunday to take on a Hearts team full of confidence and enjoying their best-ever season in the top flight. There is potential for another record crowd with over 11,000 tickets now secured as the Edinburgh clubs aim to surpass the record they set in November of 8,066. Hibs could move up to fourth if they secure all three points, leapfrogging Hearts on goal difference. Kick-off fis 1:10pm and the match will also be broadcast on BBC Alba.