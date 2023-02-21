Boyle made her first start for Hibs against East Fife in the Scottish Cup since giving birth to her second child. However, just six minutes into the game she went down in pain in an off-the-ball incident and has a serious knee injury. The 31-year-old is awaiting results from her MRI scan, but Gibson expects the Scotland international to be out for nine to 12 months.

The injury added to an already long list for the club, with midfielder Shannon McGregor expected to be out for the season as well. Poppy Lawson is out with a hamstring issue, while Crystal Thomas and goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett have also endured injury-hit campaigns so far.

“Yes, we are [in an injury crisis]”, Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That is the thing going into the game that hasn’t been ideal. Not just [McGregor and Boyle], we have a couple of players who won’t be long-term injuries but might miss this weekend. It’s not ideal, we are in a little bit of an injury crisis at the moment.

Rachael Boyle has been a key player for Hibs over recent years and has won 43 caps for Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“Shannon McGregor will be back in the summer, and Rachael Boyle I would say maybe this time next year. You are looking at maybe nine to 12 months with that injury. We haven’t got the proper diagnosis, but it’s pretty obvious what it's going to be. We have got a couple of other players with niggles at the moment. We are not 100% at this stage, but I am still confident with the players we can put out on the pitch that we can get a result.”