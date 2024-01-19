Hibs boss delivers exciting verdict on 'hungry' new attacker

Hibs have signed Myziane Maolida on loan from Hertha Berlin. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Myziane Maolida is a hungry player with a point to prove, according to Hibs boss Nick Montgomery. And the gaffer has backed the French-born Comoros international to make an immediate impact – once his international clearance comes through.

The former 10 million Euro attacker, signed on a half-season loan from Hertha Berlin, won’t be cleared in time to face Forfar away in the Scottish Cup tomorrow. But Montgomery is excited about seeing Maolida in action against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

And the Yorkshireman, who confirmed that Hibs won’t be progressing on trialists Kris Moore and Adryan, declared: “The perfect scenario is a player who wants to prove people wrong. But the reality is we don’t get a player of his ability, on the budget we have, unless he really wants to come and play for this club.

“He had a lot of options to go to clubs in England, France, Belgium. There was a lot of interest in him. But after I spoke to him and explained what I wanted from him, he decided to come here. He wants to get his career back on track.

“Right now he’s at the perfect stage, coming into a squad with French-speaking players, as well as Sergio, my assistant. And he speaks good English. He loves the game and will buy into the experience of playing for Hibs. For me, it’s a big statement that our first signing is someone of that quality.

“Myziane is a player of real quality who can make an impact straight away. He’s a player who, at 24 years old, has already had some big-money moves. Speaking to him before the loan happened, we had honest conversations – and he knows that everything was probably given to him a bit early. That’s happened many times in football.

“Maybe at times he didn’t really grasp the opportunity of what he had. Now he’s really hungry to get his career back on track. And for us to be able to attract a player like that speaks volumes for the club and the fan base.

“We’ll provide him with a platform to impress. He’s really talented, can play anywhere across the front four and is a real athlete. He’s been playing games in the B team and scored some big goals in the international team lately. What he needs know is intense training sessions with the team.

“We’ll use the next couple of weeks to build him up to full fitness. And I’m sure he can make an impact on the team.”

Montgomery said he’s keen to get a closer look at free agent Luke Amos, currently on trial at East Mains, the boss revealing: “You don’t play 150 games in the English Championship unless you’re a good player. I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago, we were going to take him to Dubai, but it was too soon.

