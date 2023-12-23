Hibs boss delivers verdict on postponed County clash
Players will be fresh for derby - but would rather have played in Dingwall
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery says his boys were raring and ready to go in the mud of Dingwall before today’s call-off. And, while getting an afternoon off might help energy levels ahead of the festive encounter with Hearts, he insists the players would much rather have played a game than spent the afternoon kicking their heels on the long journey home.
Ross County’s Victoria Park pitch failed a 10 am pitch inspection this morning, with standing water leading the referee to declare the surface unplayable. Speaking as the team bus headed back down the A9, Montgomery voiced his frustration that the match prep – including travelling up to the Highlands and staying overnight yesterday – had come to nothing.
The Yorkshireman, who had been looking to regain some momentum ahead of Wednesday night’s derby at Easter Road, said: “We go back now and train tomorrow, adapt the session a little bit. But the boys are really disappointed because they were ready for the game.
“Playing the game today on a heavy pitch, you never know what the outcome would have been. So yeah, we should be fresh (for the derby). But the boys want to play games, they wanted to get it done today.
“We do have a small squad, still have quite a thin squad. So we prepare as well as we can.
“We had our breakfast this morning and knew the rain had been pretty heavy through the night. Then we got a notification that the referee was going to go and inspect the pitch at ten o’clock.
“To be honest, it already sounded like there was a bit of water in one of the goal mouths, which was an issue. Around nine thirty, we heard about the pitch inspection.
“Obviously it’s disappointing because you do the preparation, the travel and the overnight stay. But that’s out of our control. As much as we’re disappointed about it, these things happen.”