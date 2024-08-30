Hibs boss expects new boy to 'dominate' as Gray makes Deadline Day move

Look who’s back! Triantis has returned to Hibs on a season-long loan | SNS Group

Gaffer sets bar high for Sunderland loanee making Easter Road return

Nectar Triantis has been ordered to “dominate the middle of the pitch” by Hibs boss David Gray – after the Sunderland midfielder secured a return to Easter Road. Triantis, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Edinburgh club, has agreed a season-long loan.

And Gray made it clear what he expects from the 21-year-old, saying: “Nectar is someone I see as a defensive midfielder who has also played a lot at centre-back, which naturally gives him a strong defensive mindset and discipline to dominate the middle of the pitch. I look forward to working with him once again.

“I’m delighted to bring Nectar back to the club. He’s someone I really enjoyed working with last season and he’s another great character to add to the dressing room.”

Although Triantis struggled in defence for Hibs last season, Gray was impressed by the Aussie’s performance in a midfield holding role. And that’s been identified as a problem area for a team overloaded with central midfielders – yet still missing a natural No. 6.

Gray told the Evening News earlier this week that some of the defensive issues being experienced by his team at the moment could be attributed to players “vacating the midfield” and leaving the back four exposed. The addition of a naturally defensive-minded player to act as a shield for the backline would, he feels, allow club captain Joe Newell more freedom to get on the front foot and become more involved in attacking series.

In his 11 starts for Hibs last season, the former A-League winner demonstrated an excellent range of passing and good positional sense in midfield – but struggled with the more frantic demands placed on central defenders in Scotland’s top flight. Gray sees the 21-year-old as a prospect who can add something to the first team immediately, while developing into a more rounded player through regular game time at a good level.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Nectar is someone we identified early on in the transfer window, and we’ve been working hard to get this deal done. After spending six months here last season, Nectar has a full understanding of the club and knows the standard of the league, which will help him to hit the ground running. We felt it important to add another good professional to an evolving group in the dressing room, and we are delighted to welcome him back.”

With the Luke McCowan deal still not dead, despite Dundee rejecting a fourth bid of £800,000 from Hibs, there remains room for a lot of business to be done before the deadline. A central defender and a striker are now considered priorities.