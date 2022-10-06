Hibs boss explains Kyle Magennis timetable and how midfielder will fit in

The 24-year-old midfielder was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute in last weekend's 2-0 win at Ross County as he made his long-awaited return following a full year sidelined by chronic injury trouble.

Johnson feels Magennis is now capable of playing in excess of 60 minutes if required and is looking forward to seeing him bring his energetic approach to the Easter Road engine room.

"Kyle's a great addition," said the Hibs manager. "He's very dynamic, he's tough, he's combative and he's got goals in him. He can strike from distance.

Kyle Magennis is in contention for a place in the Hibs team for this weekend's clash with Motherwell. Picture: Craig Brown / SNS

"He came on last weekend and made three major contributions in 10 minutes with two great corners and a big tackle that set us off which we really should have scored from.

"I see him as someone who's got key passes in him and key shot actions. For me, he's a number eight who can step into the number 10 (position) but also pick up the ball and receive it a little bit deeper. Certainly his energy and front-foot thinking and sharpness to get up the pitch is the bit I like about him."

Johnson only took over as Hibs manager in the summer but has already grasped how influential Magennis – a key man for Jack Ross before his injury last year - could be.

"We've seen his personality from the first day," he said. "We were trying to drip-feed him in but straight away he was hitting big 50/50 tackles. He's an all-or-nothing player who plays with his heart on his sleeve, which is why fans like him and team-mates respect him and his managers want him in the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Magennis and others like Rocky Bushiri, Demi Mitchell and Elias Melkersen are returning to contention, midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and attacker Momo Bojang are now facing several weeks on the sidelines with ankle and groin injuries respectively.