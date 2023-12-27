Hibs boss gives verdict on derby heartbreak - and injury to key man

Montgomery applauds Hibs fans after defeat.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery felt a “moment of quality” from Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland was the only difference between the teams in a shattering Edinburgh derby loss at Easter Road. And Monty, who suffered his first home defeat since replacing Lee Johnson back in September, admits the hosts fell short in the final third as they squandered some golden chances to claim three points.

The Yorkshireman, still smarting from the loss of the injury-time strike, said: "It’s a cruel game at times. Both teams were probably happy with the draw - but it was one bit of quality from a quality striker, and that’s why there is so much media about him maybe moving on.

“He’s probably one of the best strikers in the league. Other than that I thought we kept him quiet, for large periods of the game we were very good.

“But we just lacked that final pass, that final bit of quality to take the game by the scruff of the neck. I don’t think anyone watching would have thought it would be anything other than a draw with two missed penalties.

“It was a good advert for the league, we had a lot of good passages of play. Just one lapse of concentration from a goal kick at the end, we don’t deal with it - and I don’t think he could have put the ball anywhere else than that top corner. Obviously, it hurts.

“I thought we nullified their threat for the whole game, it was just one moment. I am angry and frustrated for the players because I don’t think they could give me any more effort, the fight was there, the desire was there.

“It’s a tough one to take. It’s my first loss at Easter Road and it’s probably the worst game to lose. That hurts. That definitely will be something that will hurt for a long time. It’s all about big moments - and they got a moment of quality from a quality striker.”

Josh Campbell was stretchered off early in the second half, Montgomery reporting: “It’s a bad twist of his ankle and it adds to the long list of players we have out. Hopefully it’s not as bad. We just need to get through the break and hopefully we’ll have the injured boys back and we can bring in one or two reinforcements.

“There are not that many quality players out there not playing but we need to keep looking because the Asian Cup and African Cup of Nations we will lose four players from the squad. On the flip side it’s an opportunity for some of the fringe players.”

Montgomery had agreed to be mic’d up by Sky Sports for the game, only for the SFA to pull the plug on game day, the gaffer insisting: “It’s nothing to do with me. We embraced it but things changed. I thought we came across well as a club where we gave access.

