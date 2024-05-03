Hibs boss has options aplenty - predicted starting XI for County clash

Hibs take on Ross County in Dingwall tomorrow, with the visitors looking to continue the extremely minor, terribly tentative revival sparked by last weekend’s thumping win over St Johnstone in Perth. Plunged into the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership at the split, Nick Montgomery’s managed to shake off the psychological blow of falling short by running riot at McDiarmid Park.

Can they repeat that intensity in their four remaining ‘meaningless’ games? That’s the challenge they face in the Highlands tomorrow. At least, and in contrast to much of the season, Montgomery has a reasonable squad to choose from.

Dylan Vente made his return to action - and to scoring - as a late substitute last weekend, the Dutchman showing that he’s finally recovered after almost two months out with an extremely frustrating ankle injury. While Adam Le Fondre looked sharp against the Saints, you’d have to think that Vente will be in contention to start at the apex of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Elsewhere in the starting XI, the likely return of Will Fish means super sub Paul Hanlon - the club captain who scored after coming on as an early sub last week - will return to the bench. Don’t expect major changes, then, as Monty looks to build momentum.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

GK David Marshall Former Scotland No. 1 may be in home straight of his Hibs career - but remains undisputed first choice.

RB Chris Cadden The answer to Scotland's problem right back position? Stranger things have happened.

CB Will Fish Limped off with a back injury caused by an awkward landing last week. Recovered and expected to return.