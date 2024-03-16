Hibs boss issues injury update on key player as Rangers star 'considers' exit
Hearts remain in firm control of third place as we head into the final months of the season, while Hibs are battling to make it into the top half, currently one point behind Dundee. Hibs are in action against Livingston on Saturday, while their city rivals face Ross County.
This is the final round of fixtures before the international break, and only three more rounds of fixtures will remain before the split. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Edinburgh sides and their rivals.
Hibs injury update
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has issued an update on Lewis Miller and his injury. Quizzed whether Miller may miss out on the international window with Australia, Montgomery said: "I don’t know, it’s nothing bad, it’s just a tightness of the muscle.
"He tightened up a bit and Lewis did the right thing by coming off. Maybe he will be okay after the international break, I think he should be. I don’t think it would help him going away now, sitting on a plane if he’s not going to play."
Rangers star tipped to quit
A Rangers star is already reportedly contemplating an exit from Ibrox. According to Football Insider, reliable goalkeeper Jack Butland is hoping to depart Scotland for a return to England.
The report claims Butland has 'not ruled out' returning to the Premier League this summer having missed out on an England call-up this time around. The former Crystal Palace and Stoke City keeper has been in excellent form this season, and he may yet have a shot at making the Euro 2024 squad. Whether he does or not, he may attract interest from down South this summer, still only 31 years of age.
