Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts remain in firm control of third place as we head into the final months of the season, while Hibs are battling to make it into the top half, currently one point behind Dundee. Hibs are in action against Livingston on Saturday, while their city rivals face Ross County.

This is the final round of fixtures before the international break, and only three more rounds of fixtures will remain before the split. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Edinburgh sides and their rivals.

Hibs injury update

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has issued an update on Lewis Miller and his injury. Quizzed whether Miller may miss out on the international window with Australia, Montgomery said: "I don’t know, it’s nothing bad, it’s just a tightness of the muscle.

"He tightened up a bit and Lewis did the right thing by coming off. Maybe he will be okay after the international break, I think he should be. I don’t think it would help him going away now, sitting on a plane if he’s not going to play."

Rangers star tipped to quit

A Rangers star is already reportedly contemplating an exit from Ibrox. According to Football Insider, reliable goalkeeper Jack Butland is hoping to depart Scotland for a return to England.