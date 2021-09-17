Hibs boss Jack Ross believes Scottish football 'could be better marketed' as he has say on SPFL review

Jack Ross has had his say on the SPFL review launched by five clubs including Hibs

His comments come in the wake of the Easter Road side joining Aberdeen, Hearts, and both Dundee clubs in partnership with finance experts Deloitte in calling for a “strategic and holistic review of the SPFL” with a focus on “unlocking significant additional revenues”.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has already spoken of his desire to boost not just his own club, but football in Scotland in general, both economically and otherwise.

Ross said: “One thing I’ve always felt is that we don’t necessarily present our game in the best possible way all the time.

"I know [Gordon] is blown away with how big a deal football is in Scotland and how much it matters to people.

"I do think there’s scope to market it better but given how important it is to society in Scotland we might have a more collaborative approach to marketing and investment."

Ross confirmed he is in regular contact with Gordon.

“He likes discussion and debate and has a genuine wish to improve not just Hibs, but Scottish football and some of that is born out of his background.

"In Major League Soccer [MLS] they do a huge amount of collaborative work for the betterment of the league rather than the individual clubs.

"There’s maybe things we can learn from that. We have a good product that a lot of people are interested in but maybe we tend to rely on the fact that people will always love it and always come, rather than do it for future generations as well.”

