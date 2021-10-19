Hibs boss Jack Ross dismisses red card call during Dundee United defeat: 'It didn't influence the game'

Ryan Edwards celebrates after scoring United's second

Midway through the first half, the Liverpool-born defender was penalised for bringing down the Australian internationalist in the centre-circle as Hibs looked to break quickly.

The 28-year-old was cautioned by referee Alan Muir for the challenge, and went on to score United’s second early in the second half, rising highest in a crowded box to head home Scott McMann’s cross after the hosts only half-cleared a corner.

Edwards, who had spells in England with Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle, and Blackpool, later got his head in the way of a goal-bound Jamie Murphy effort as he helped United to a clean sheet – and a first win against the Capital club in ten attempts, stretching back as far as the 2016 season when both clubs were in the Scottish Championship.

When asked about the incident after the match, Ross agreed that while the challenge had been poor, he didn’t see the merits in discussing it in depth.

“I didn’t think it was a great tackle,” the Easter Road boss said afterwards when asked about the challenge. “But I don’t want to make a lot of it because it didn’t influence the game.

"We were poor; nothing should deflect away from the performance.

"That said, I didn’t think it was a great tackle at the time but obviously the referee just saw it as a yellow card.”

