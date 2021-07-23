The 24 year-old US international has signed a pre-contract with the Leith outfit and the forward is currently scheduled to move to the Scottish capital when his existing deal with Orlando City expires at the end of the MLS season. But, with European football and a new domestic campaign about to kick off, Ross admits that he would prefer to call on his services sooner.

“I think he’s a brilliant signing for us and a really exciting one. Naturally for me as a manager I would like him in now.

“Six months is a long time in football management and you want your best players available so we are hopeful.

Hibs manager Jack Ross is hoping that a deal can be struck to bring new signing on board sooner rather than later. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“The worst case scenario is we get him in January. But, now that it’s in the public domain quite often that lends itself to us getting him quicker. it would be brilliant if it did.”

The Easter Road boss was still reeling from an eventual Conference League qualifier,

Questioning the referee’s decision to send off midfielder Joe Newell in their opening competitive match of the season, against Andorran side Santa Coloma, Ross said the sense of grievance was heightened by the fact that opposition’s Juanma Miranda was treated with greater leniency when he scythed down two-goal hero Martin Boyle in the second half.

The wild, flying challenge out on the wing left the Australian international writhing on the ground but Icelandic official Vilhjalmar Thorarinsson, who made some astonishing calls on a crazy night of controversy, flashed yellow.

Hibs go into next week’s second leg leading 3-0 - Kevin Nisbet grabbed the third - but Ross is still smarting.

“The fourth official explained to me, because I wasn’t particularly pleased with that, that his challenge was just reckless... I don’t know what Joe’s was described as!” said the Hibs gaffer. “It was a learning experience for us as a group because it’s a first foray into Europe for a lot of players and it comes with different types of officiating, sometimes good, sometimes bad.

“We have to learn to have composure and not put ourselves in certain positions.”

