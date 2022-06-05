While Jamie McAllister was fully expected, the arrival of former Rangers performance director Adam Owen as another assistant manager has come out of the blue.

The 41-year-old Welshman joins from Polish side Lech Poznań, where he has operated as technical advisor since 2021. He joins a backroom team that includes David Gray as first-team coach, with a new goalkeeping coach expected to be in place before the players return for pre-season training on June 18.

A manager and coach with vast experience in a number of countries around the world, Owen began coaching career at Wrexham while still playing, before moving to Celtic in 2003.

He worked under Martin O’Neill and later Gordon Strachan as a fitness coach and academy coach but would later go on to become performance director at Rangers. The Ibrox club won three league titles, two Scottish Cups, three League Cups and reached the 2008 Uefa Cup final during his time in Glasgow.

Owen worked for the Welsh FA between 2008 and 2018 and was part of Chris Coleman’s backroom team when Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016. He has also enjoyed coaching roles in China and the US, and was manager of Polish side Lechia Gdańsk between 2017 and 2018.

He shares the assistant manager role with former Hearts and Livingston left-back McAllister, who was Johnson’s assistant at Bristol City and Sunderland and has now finalised terms with the Easter Road club.

Gray will continue in his role as first team coach.