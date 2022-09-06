Hibs boss Lee Johnson 'could be back for Dundee United game' as manager returns to HTC after surgery

The Easter Road boss went under the knife last week to have his gallbladder removed, forcing him to keep abreast of transfer deadline day goings-on via phone from his hospital bed and miss the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

Assistant managers Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen led the team supported by David Gray but McAllister revealed in the aftermath of the game that Johnson had voiced his intention to make his way back to Easter Road for the fifth game of the Scottish Premiership campaign, sparking a stern warning from his No.2 that he should be focusing on recovering from a four-hour operation.

But McAllister predicted that the Hibs manager would find his way back to the Ormiston training complex sooner rather than later, saying: “He said he might pop in next week but his health is most important, and that he looks after himself.”

Most people take three to four weeks to fully recover from similar surgery but Johnson appears to be challenging that estimate, returning to work – at least in some capacity – a mere five days since he was in the Royal Infirmary.

Johnson was in attendance at HTC as Hibs hosted Dundee United in the SPFL Reserve League opener, with the sides sharing the points after a 2-2 draw.

It is too early to say if the 41-year-old will be back in the dugout at Tannadice on Saturday when Dundee United host Hibs but he is making good progress in his recovery and has a chance of returning to the touchline.