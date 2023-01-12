Chief executive Ben Kensell announced earlier this week that, following a review of all aspects of the club, the Hibs board had decided to appoint someone to "put processes in place that ensure we correct some of the things we got wrong".

Manager Johnson – who admits mistakes have been made with regard to recruitment – believes fresh footballing expertise can only benefit the club.

“I've been involved in the process over a period of time,” he said of the plan to hire a new director of football. “We've looked at the recruitment structure and I feel it's important for the football club to add and improve across all fronts and if that (a new director of football) gives us the opportunity to do that – of course it will depend on adding the correct candidate with the right personality and skillset – I'm all for adding value.

“Any addition in terms of football nous and contacts list is beneficial. Some people can pick up the phone and it rings once and someone answers, some people can't.

“There are various forms of expertise and skillsets within those roles and I'm sure the club will get it right. It's a really important appointment that can add value to the football club.”

Johnson believes he will have some input in the appointment, along with the rest of the Hibs hierarchy. “I'll absolutely be part of the process but it will be (owner) Ron Gordon that has the final decision,” he said. “That individual is going to work so closely with myself, Ben and (head of recruitment) Ian Gordon so we have to be part of that process.

“That's fundamental because the personalities have got to match and their expertise and skillset have got to be balanced with all the three or four people making major decisions every day."

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is well wrapped up at Hibernian Training Centre. Picture: by Paul Devlin / SNS

Kevin Nisbet, who has scored five goals in five games since returning from 10 months out injured, is out of contract in the summer of 2024. Asked if he expected the club to agree a new deal with the Scotland striker, Johnson said: "You'd need speak to Ben on that.

