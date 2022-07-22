Hibs boss Lee Johnson given top four target as Ron Gordon reveals progress

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign has got off to a less than positive start with Hibs knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup in the group stages.

Despite the difficult start to the season, Gordon is still hopeful of a significant improvement on last season’s eighth place finish after 11 new signings were made in the summer.

"Top four would be a successful season for us,” he told supporters during a sit down with Hibs podcasts, “that’s what we are angling for.

"I’d be happy with top five but certainly we need to be in the top of the table. I think we are good enough to be at the top of the table.

"At the end of the day we need to deliver, we need to do more so this is the challenge.”

Gordon, who took over Hibs in 2019, believes progress has been made at the club and continues to be made.

He spoke positively about the improvements around the club, whether at Easter Road or the training ground in East Lothian, while talking up fan engagement and changes to hospitality and the fan experience.

On the field, his aim is to see the club “consistently playing in Europe”.

"We're making progress,” he said. “Unfortunately we had Covid and that was two steps back. The club took some significant losses.

"Since then we’ve made some improvements, corporate partnerships, we’re growing our top line and doing better with that.

"Something I am very happy about is our hospitality has sold very, very well. I’m excited about that because that is revenue that is going to go back to the club.