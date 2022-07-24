Hibs boss Lee Johnson gives injury update on Aiden McGeady and Chris Cadden

Hibs manager Lee Johnson remains hopeful of having a smaller injury list going into Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:47 pm

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The Easter Road boss was without ten first-team players for the pre-season friendly victory over Norwich City due to a combination of illness, injury, and red tape, with the club still awaiting work permit clearance for Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja and French forward Élie Youan, and three of last season’s title-winning under-18 squad played the second half against the Canaries.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson revealed goalkeeper David Marshall had been due to start but had fallen ill, while Chris Cadden was also omitted from the squad after picking up a knock following the Premier Sports Cup meeting with Morton in midweek.

“David was due to start and on his way in he must have picked up a sickness bug. He puked a couple of times and then decided to go back home and that was the right thing to do. The last thing we want is a bug like that spreading throughout the club,” Johnson explained.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

Cadden joined Jake Doyle-Hayes, Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, and Lewis Stevenson on the sidelines, with Aiden McGeady forced off midway through the first half.

“Cadds felt his thigh a bit so we’ll get him a precautionary scan this week. Aiden tried to chop inside, and the guy caught him a little bit on the ankle and he felt the joint open up,” Johnson continued.

“Sometimes you can run it off, sometimes it takes four or five days. He felt a sharp pain but hopefully it won’t keep him out."

Hibs winger Aiden McGeady was forced off in the first half of the pre-season friendly win against Norwich with a knee injury
Lee JohnsonAiden McGeadyDavid MarshallSt JohnstoneScottish Premiership