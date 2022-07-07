Hibs boss Lee Johnson gives transfer update on Christian Doidge and Josh Doig

The Easter Road boss was asked about speculation linking the Welsh striker with a move to Dundee United and a reunion with former manager Jack Ross, but Johnson denied that the 29-year-old was on his way out.

“There’s nothing there at my end concerning Christian. Not at this moment in time,” he said.

“Christian has two years left on his contract and is very in love with a lady who is completing a law degree in Scotland. There’s been a lot of interest in him from down south but he’s not keen to go.

“The key for Christian is consistency of availability. Last year, he struggled a bit and he was really keen to get that pre-season. He is a great character and guy around the place. He has a record of scoring goals.

“It’s our job to maximise the boys, particularly Christian, because his last season he was disappointed with the way it went, bodily-wise.”

‘I’m relaxed about it’

Johnson did, however, all but confirm that left-back Josh Doig, who has been linked with clubs in Italy and England, was attracting admirers.

Christian Doidge, left, and Josh Doig are put through their paces at Hibs' summer training camp in Portugal

“It seems like there is interest. I’m comfortable either way. I’d be comfortable with any player going out if we had another good one coming in,” he continued.

“Sometimes there’s life-changing money as we saw with Martin Boyle. Or it could be a different level of football, or just a change.

“What we need to do is enjoy the people and the journey while we’re here, like me as a manager making every decision like I’m here forever but knowing I could be gone tomorrow. Hopefully that brings success.

“Josh is a talented young player and has come through the youth system but at the same time every player has a price.

“We’ll just have to see with that one. I’m relaxed on it. I don’t like losing good young players but at the same time everyone has a price and you also have the player’s situation and whether they want to seek pastures new.