The Irish midfielder has been the subject of interest from several clubs and an offer from English League One side Forest Green Rovers has been accepted, with the ball very much in the player’s court regarding his future.

Speaking on the interest, Johnson said: “The offer is still on the table but I don’t know. I think it could happen but my focus has been on the games, the performances, and the analysis. When the club accepts an offer it shows that the finances are in a place that the club is happy with; on the football front I’m more than happy with Jake and if he stays here because he chooses not to accept the move then that’s fine by me.

"I don’t know. I’m not lying to you, it could happen. There’s interest from a few teams in England and a couple of teams in Italy. The club has accepted an offer but personally, I like Jake on a football side. I think he’s a really good footballer and we’ve missed his quality in certain games. He’s a player I’ve always trusted when he’s been on the pitch, whether that’s off the bench or from the start.”

Jake Doyle-Hayes has been the subject of interest from England and Italy

Doyle-Hayes hasn’t played for Hibs since mid-September after suffering an ankle injury, with his time on the sidelines extended when he suffered a ‘bit of a setback’ as he targeted a return to action.

“His injury was disappointing, particularly because I had a slight involvement in it which was bad and I feel extremely guilty about it. I probably shouldn’t but I do, because it was a pre-existing injury,” Johnson continued.

