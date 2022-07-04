Speaking after the Norwegian forward netted a brace in the 4-2 pre-season friendly victory over Burton Albion in Portugal last week, the Easter Road boss was virtually purring with satisfaction at his performance.

“He’s a lovely mover. If I could build a 5ft 11in centre forward/wide man, it would be him in terms of the fluidity of his mobility.

"He makes good darting runs and is the type of player as a midfielder I’d have liked to play with because you feel he is always on the move.”

Despite Melkersen’s double – a neat close-range effort set up by Josh Campbell and a daisy-cutter from the edge of the area assisted by compatriot Runar Hauge – Johnson has challenged the 19-year-old to keep working hard.

“There are still a few bits to improve in terms of that receiving rapport that he has with the midfield, but he is a really good character,” he added.

"I think he will be an easy one to work with and try to improve."

Elias Melkersen scored a brace in Hibs' 4-2 pre-season win against Burton Albion. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group

The Hibs boss contacted the striker ahead of the training camp in the Algarve to discuss how he planned to utilise the former Bodø/Glimt youngster this season.

“I rang him earlier in the summer and said he will need to be flexible. Whether it’s from the left, right, or up top I like his attributes but there are other players in the squad.