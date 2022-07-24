Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hibs boss was unhappy with the circumstances that led to him playing against Morton in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night when the Belgian defender was suspended, with the SFA charging the club with breaching the competition rules and issuing the player with a notice of complaint.

Ton were eventually awarded a 3-0 victory but the change in result meant little for Hibs who would have been eliminated regardless after their lacklustre performances against Falkirk and Dougie Imrie’s side.

League Two clubs Elgin City and Stranraer were also hit with SFA action after fielding ineligible players in League Cup group matches.

Speaking after his side defeated Norwich City 1-0 at Easter Road, Johnson repeated his surprise at the lack of fourth official, adding: "I think the Scottish FA have a lot to look at themselves, to be honest with you.

"They should have a flagging system, it wasn’t just us that got done, it was three or four clubs.

"In England there’s an extra net system; if there is a suspension pending there’s a flag that comes up and everybody within the club gets notified.

"It’s not difficult to do that, it’s just admin.

Lee Johnson has taken aim at the SFA

"At the same time we’ve got to take responsibility, first on a football level, then on an administration level.”

On his side’s win against the Canaries, Johnson said: “There’s been a bit of disappointment this week for which we hold our hands up but now the season starts for real.

"We need to convert a couple of work permits this week and then I think we start to look really strong in the starting XI and off the bench.

“The starting XI probably needed that 45 minutes against a top team, and it gave us a chance to work on our defensive organisation which I felt was good.