News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Hibs boss Lee Johnson makes Elie Youan decision and rates importance of next three games

Hibernian's next three games are critical in their bid to end a topsy-turvy campaign with European qualification, according to manager Lee Johnson.

By Anthony Brown
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST

Last weekend's defeat to Motherwell has left the Easter Road side sixth in the cinch Premiership, just one point ahead of seventh-place Livingston. While they are still within five points of third-place Hearts and in the mix for a return to Europe, Johnson knows that failure to deal with the next three matches before the split – against Dundee United, Hearts and St Johnstone – could see his side end his first campaign in charge in the bottom six.

"The next three games are big because we want to achieve something," he said. "It's been a bit of a battle for us this year, but we're in the mix to have the potential for success. I wanted to come in and absolutely blitz it and challenge the Old Firm and all that sort of thing, but the realist knows it takes time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're still on this journey. Last weekend was a big blip. We seem to take two steps forward, one step back too many times but over the course we are still moving forward with the decisions we make."

Lee Johnson apeaks to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Tannadice.Lee Johnson apeaks to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Tannadice.
Lee Johnson apeaks to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Tannadice.
Most Popular

Johnson is delighted to welcome back Elie Youan for this Sunday's trip to bottom-of-the-table United after the French forward missed the Motherwell defeat through suspension.

“Sometimes you realise what you're missing when they're out the team, and I think (Youan being suspended last weekend) was a good example of that. We didn't quite stretch the opposition like we do when Elie's playing on form. I'm pretty sure he'll come back into the starting XI based on the previous match and his previous form.”

Lee JohnsonMotherwellDundee UnitedLivingstonPremiership