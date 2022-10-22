Referee Kevin Clancy produced the yellow card after Boyle went down in the 18-yard box under the challenge of Alex Mitchell after appearing to check with the VAR if there was any question of a spot-kick but speaking afterwards, Johnson claimed that while it might not have been a penalty, it wasn’t a dive either.

"They don't check for yellow cards; I don't think it was a penalty but I don't think it was a yellow card either. There was contact there. When you're running as fast as Boyle, and you get a bit of contact on the bottom of the foot, you can't not go down. Because they can't check the yellow card, they can't rescind it but it probably wasn't a penalty, it was just a coming together. But it wasn't a dive either."

There was another VAR check for St Johnstone’s first goal as scorer Nicky Clark appeared to have two hands on Ryan Porteous as he jumped to head home Melker Hallberg’s corner. But Johnson described it as ‘soft’.

“Porto is convinced he took one in the back. He does take one in the back, but even with bias it looks a little bit soft to be a foul. It doesn't look like enough force for VAR to change the decision, which is clearly what happened. But you have got to defend crosses. "

Johnson felt VAR’s debut passed without a hitch but expressed annoyance at what he felt was a needless check following Mykola Kukharevych’s opener, although he did give credit to the team at the stadium and at the Clydesdale House nerve centre.

“I suppose you are looking for that justice,” he said. “I don't think we were at the mercy of any teething problems. I didn't like the check when we scored, maybe questioning whether Chris Cadden had fouled in the build-up.

"I knew it was a good tackle but you still have that anxious couple of minutes – well it feels like a couple-of-minutes’ wait. But they got the decision right. I think overall for the first game you have to give credit to the officials here and in Glasgow.”

