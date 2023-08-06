Hibs boss Lee Johnson reacts to Easter Road booing and explains early double substitution

The hosts went down 3-2 after Alex Grieve’s late header meant a spirited second-half fightback, which saw Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge erase a 2-0 deficit, counted for nought.

The first-half performance was particularly poor with Mark O’Hara and Toyosi Olusanya putting the hosts into an early two-goal lead.

The supporters made it know at the end of each 45 minutes they weren’t happy with the players and Johnson can see where they’re coming from.

Mark O'Hara (far left) celebrates after giving St Mirren a 1-0 lead over Hibs from the penalty spot. Picture: SNS

“The boos at half time was fair,” he said. “We have a crowd when they get behind us that can really be powerful for us. You saw that when we scored the first goal and we quickly made it two.

“We were never out the game and that’s why we need the supporters to believe even when it’s frustrating.”

Lee Johnson made a double substitution on 28 minutes, withdrawing Josh Campbell and Allan Delferriere on 28 minutes. The manager later made it cleared he needs to see more from the pair on a consistent basis.

“I love Josh to bits. He’s a fantastic player and has goals in him. But he has to bring his game more often,” said Johnson. “His game is a powerful game, he hits numbers in terms of getting in the box and can win second balls. For whatever reason he wasn’t on it today.