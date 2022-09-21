Hibs boss Lee Johnson reveals the steps Aiden McGeady is taking to get back fit and available

The Easter Road boss is hopeful that the veteran wideman will return to the fold after the resumption of club football following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – potentially making a competitive comeback in the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Scottish Premiership duty on Saturday December 17.

Revealing that McGeady has received injections in a bid to strengthen his problematic tendon, Johnson discussed the 36-year-old’s progress.

“A couple of weeks ago I'd have said it wasn't progressing as quickly as we'd have liked, but the report we got back ten or 12 days ago has shown some good progression,” he said.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's all gym-based at the moment; he's not out on the grass yet. He's had three sugar injections which stiffens the ligament and makes it stronger.

"What you then try to do is build up the tolerance levels and the mobility within the ligament, which he's doing.

"He's reacted very well to the sugar injections but it will be a three-to-four week period before we get him training with the first-team.”

McGeady made four competitive appearances for Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup group stages before suffering the injury in the club’s final pre-season friendly against Norwich City.

Lee Johnson is hopeful of having Aiden McGeady back before too long

Johnson revealed the former Sunderland attacker hadn’t been happy with his performances prior to the injury.

"Aiden's experienced enough to know his body and he'll know if he can come through it. What I will say is that he's as hungry – and as angry – as ever,” he added.

"He was angry with his form in the summer, in terms of knowing it wasn't quite right. He wants to play and he wants to play for Hibs.

"At his age there are always decisions to be made and the decision is to see if we can get him back flying in four to six weeks.”

Speaking in the summer McGeady said: "I know I've got another couple of years left in me if I look after myself. I still enjoy playing and I feel I've still got a lot to give.