Hibs boss Lee Johnson speaks on Daniel MacKay and Dylan Tait futures as he reveals interest in winger

Tait, a deadline-day signing from Raith Rovers, stayed at Stark’s Park for the first half of the season before heading to Kilmarnock in January while MacKay – a summer signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle – started the season in and around the Hibs first team before injury limited his involvement and he too headed to Rugby Park in the winter transfer window.

But injury curtailed Tait’s campaign and MacKay struggled for consistent gametime in Ayrshire and Johnson would be happy for the pair to head out on loan again to further their development, admitting that they are probably

“I think both of them could potentially go out on loan,” he said, speaking at Hibs’ summer training base in Portugal.

“It’s important that young players get 25-plus games a season. You’re not going to get them in the first team here right now but they are a step ahead of the development squad so a loan becomes the next option.”

There has been interest in both players but Johnson insisted that they have a future at Easter Road.

“Dunfermline were interested in Dan, but I think he is probably looking at Championship minimum.

"They are young players, they pop at different times, and I think it would be unfair not to see them first hand over the next six months – ideally close enough where they can get back in with us and do first-team sessions and then they get the best of both worlds.”

Dan MacKay is likely to head out on loan again this season