Manchester United loanee Fish comes in for the suspended Ryan Porteous while McKirdy starts in place of Kyle Magennis, who drops to the bench. Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland ahead of his return to Tynecastle following his spell there as a player, Johnson explained his selection decisions.

"You know what, Will Fish has been fantastic. He’s been knocking on the door for far too long to keep ignoring him in terms of his performances both in training and games. He’s been excellent. He’s a big lad, a threat from set-plays, he’s quick, he’s got good pedigree coming from Man United and I think with the tight pitch at Tynecastle, you need that physicality and we’re missing it with Porteous out, but Will brings that.”

McKirdy is making just his second start for Hibs and is yet to open his account since joining from Swindon Town in the summer, but Johnson has been impressed with the turnaround in the striker’s approach in recent weeks.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson arrives at Tynecastle ahead of the Edinburgh derby

Asked about McKirdy’s inclusion, the Easter Road boss joked: “It’ll probably go one or two ways – he’ll be sent off or score the winner, but that’s what comes with Harry and his personality! But I think he’ll be motivated. We’ve had some ups and downs with him already – I’ve questioned him on a number of occasions – but the last three or four weeks he’s got his head down, knuckled down, trained well, improved his fitness and what better opportunity to throw somebody in in the circumstances? He deserves his chance and whether he plays the pantomime baddie or the hero, I’m don’t mind so long as he performs well.”