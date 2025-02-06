Championship leaders Ayr United lurking with intent in TV tie

Hibs boss David Gray insists only “intensity and professionalism” will be enough to see his team past Ayr United in tomorrow night’s blockbuster Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. And he’s told his players to embrace the pressure on them as favourites to take care of the Championship leaders – because it’s all part of being at a big club with high expectations.

Gray’s men take on former Easter Road favourite Scott Brown’s side in the tie of the last 16, live on BBC Scotland. Former Scottish Cup-winning skipper Gray, in his first season as gaffer, believes winning a trophy should be part of every Hibs team’s annual to-do list.

Setting his sights on getting past high-performing lower-league opposition to reach the last eight, the gaffer demanded: “Can we go there and start the game really well, and hopefully try and dominate the game quite early? That would be the message to the players.

“I think it'll be all about making sure we go down there with the right level of intensity and professionalism. The home fans will be going there with hope and excitement.

“The fact that they've done so well to get to this round of the cup and getting a Premier League team at home gives them an opportunity to try to impress, to impose themselves and cause an upset. That's the magic of the cup; you see it all the time.

“For us, the expectation on us to go down there and win, because we are doing so well in the league, because we are a Premier League team. That counts for absolutely nothing if you don't turn up and play at the best of your ability.

“All the expectations are going to be on the Premier League team that's flying high at the moment to go down there and win. But that's part of the pressure of playing for a big football club, that's there every single time.

“When the boys pull on the jersey this Friday night, it’s going to be no different. It'll be a tough test, but one that the players will definitely be ready for and we're looking forward to it.”

Having studied United closely and prepared all week on nullifying their threats, Gray feels his players will be ready for the challenge, pointing out: “We need to start the game properly, that's the thing. It is going to be about how can we play; can we play to our levels and impose ourselves on the game? It's going to be an exciting occasion for the home fans, the expectation they've got going into the game, the excitement they've got going into the game.

“I know the expectation around it, it'll be on us to go and win, but we also know the challenges are there. Ayr are on brilliant form, undefeated in eight games, Scott Brown will have them right up for it, their fans, their home game, magic of the cup, everything that comes with that; we need to be ready for that and guard against that.

“I've been at the club ten years now, so even when we were in the Championship, the expectation and demands of the football club, your genuine goals, I think this season is the same as it's always been for Hibs. Which is top six minimum, try and get in a European place and try and win a cup.

“That's something that I was fortunate enough to experience as a player. But even looking at some of the runs I've had over the years, there is a genuine opportunity for the football club to try and do that.

“Our players are in a really good place at the moment, and we are determined to make sure we keep this momentum going, keep feelgood factor going and stretch our unbeaten run.”

Sole January signing Alasana Manneh will NOT be in the squad as he works back to match fitness following his move from Odense Boldklub, Gray saying: “Unfortunately he hasn't played a competitive game since the end of November, when the Danish league finishes, and they have their winter break. So he's slightly behind in terms of where he would be from competitive minutes. But we're getting up to speed as quickly as we can and trying to get him back in and around the group as quickly as we can.”

