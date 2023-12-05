Hibs boss Monty on 'world class' Celtic, long odds and underdog chances

Nick Montgomery insists Hibs “love” being written off by all and sundry ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Celtic Park. And he’s warned that the Easter Road underdogs are more than capable of putting the bite on opponents with “world class” players in key areas.

Hibs, who last bagged an away win over Celtic in early 2010, head west buoyed by three consecutive league victories. Although they also held the Hoops to a goalless draw in Leith back in October, the home side are long odds-on favourites with every pundit and punter in the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Montgomery declared: “That’s exactly what we love, being the underdog. I think any team who goes to Celtic Park is the underdog. But the underdog sometimes gets a result.

“We know it’s a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere will be outstanding, and they expect to win every game – home and away. That’s the magnitude of the club, the job those players and Brendan have. It’s our job to go there and give a good account of ourselves.

“If we do that, we know we’re capable of getting a result anywhere. If we keep a clean sheet, like we did against them last time, that gives us half a chance.”

Aware of the long wait for a Hibs win at Celtic Park, Monty pointed out: “Yeah, 13 is an unlucky number. That is a long time but, again, I can’t really focus on the past. I can only focus on what’s happening right here, right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, they’re the best team in the competition. They’ve got some world class players – and Brendan is a fantastic coach. We’ll still go there full of confidence and looking to get a result. We go there tomorrow ready to give everything we’ve got to get a result.