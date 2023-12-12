Hibs boss on Aussie target and shopping in the A-League market

Musa Toure - a target for Hibs

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has confirmed his interest in Adelaide forward Musa Toure. And the head coach has underlined his belief that the A-League market represents good value for money in the January window.

The former Central Coast Mariners gaffer, who already has Lewis Miller, Jimmy Jeggo and naturalised Socceroos star Martin Boyle on the books at Easter Road, told a media outlet back in Australia: “I know most of the kids in Australia and I track their progress and watch as many games as time allows. We’re looking at players across the world who are coming off contract at the end of the season - and Musa is one of those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a young player we’ll be watching. There’s nothing concrete and there have been no discussions (with Adelaide) but he fits a certain profile of what we want to bring in. A lot of clubs are looking at the A-League now and I think what we achieved with the Mariners (in winning the championship) showed what can be done with a small budget, so long as you can identify and bring on young players. I think a lot of club owners in the A-League are wondering why they spend so much money and then not really getting anywhere at the end of the season.”

On the competitive advantage to be gained from shopping in a market he knows well, Montgomery said: “Aussie players offer good value and once they get to Europe their value can sometimes go silly, so it can be a good investment. I know that market very well and it’s one we’re always keeping an eye on. I know Australian players can succeed here in Scotland - that’s been proven time and again, and I have no doubt that can continue.”