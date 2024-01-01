Hibs boss on Foley cash, transfer wish list and January hopes

Foley has promised to plough millions into Hibs.

Hibs won’t be spending any of billionaire investor Bill Foley’s cash on transfers before the Bournemouth owner’s buy-in is signed, sealed and delivered, according to Easter Road boss Nick Montgomery. But he’s hoping the existing budget will stretch to FOUR new arrivals before the end of the month.

The Scottish FA Board are still considering whether to greenlight Foley’s acquisition of a minority stake in Hibs, who would benefit from an immediate cash injection as well as opportunities to co-operate with the American’s clubs in England and France. Existing shareholders will also need to approve any deal with the sporting magnate, who sees potential to establish Hibs as the undisputed third force in Scottish football.

Pointing out that much of the reported £6 million being ploughed in by Foley will go to infrastructure, Montgomery said he expected the transfer budget to increase once the sporting magnate gets involved. But that doesn’t mean he’s being allowed to spend his promised millions in the current window.

“It’s been well-documented but not confirmed yet,” he said. “There are regulations to go through with the SFA, but until that’s guaranteed money…

“The club has been very clear on where that investment will go, it will go to improving the training ground and the stadium, and potentially some will go into the budget. Until that’s a guarantee, we’re working with what we’ve got, and that’s all we can do.”

Montgomery has been left desperately short of numbers for tomorrow’s visit of Motherwell, the final Scottish Premiership fixture before the winter break, with international call-ups and a fresh injury for Josh Campbell leaving Hibs struggling in key areas. Aware that established starters Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri could be absent on national service until well into February, depending on how they fare in the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively, Monty is eager to add bodies to his threadbare squad.

“With Josh Campbell going out, the magic number would be four,” he revealed, adding. “If we can get two, or one, that’s what we’ll work towards.

“We can only stretch the budget available so far, so that’s why we have to be clinical in our recruitment. We have got a couple of targets but it’s not easy to get quality players in, and to have clubs willing to let them come in for the budget we have available.